Apple hiring cardiologist with clinical product development experience for its Health team

Health is one of the main areas that Apple has been investing in in recent years following the growth of the Apple Watch and services like Apple Fitness+. Now the company is hiring a cardiologist specializing in clinical product development to take its health features even further.

As noted by MyHealthyApple, the company shared the job opening earlier today on LinkedIn, and according to the social network, seven candidates have already applied for the position. The job description makes it clear that the company wants a cardiologist to work on building health-focused technologies.

As a clinical specialist, you play an integral role working with engineering and design teams on clinical product development. Your key responsibilities include helping to define clinical feature definitions and specifications in order to create innovative product features aimed at impacting heart health. For regulated features, you play a key role in clinical study design and protocol development for regulatory submissions.

Key qualifications required for the job are deep expertise in cardiology, previous experience with health technology products, and knowledge of clinical development process for regulated health products. Although the company doesn’t describe which products the selected person will work with, it’s very likely that the position is directly related to the Apple Watch and the Health app.

However, this is not the first time that Apple has been looking for cardiologists and other health specialists. In 2019, the company hired the prominent cardiologist David Tsay of Columbia University Medical Center, who joined Apple’s health team. The report also highlights that Apple has also been hiring people with “skills to interface with FDA for new product development.”

Apple Watch has a number of health features, including heart rate monitoring and ECG, so it’s expected that the company aims to further enhance these capabilities with more medical professionals joining its health team.

