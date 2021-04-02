Corrupt iOS profiles preventing developers from downloading the latest beta

- Apr. 2nd 2021 8:34 am PT

0

A temporary issue is preventing developers from downloading the latest iOS and iPadOS 14.5 beta and watchOS 7.4 beta today. The bug isn’t impacting the macOS developer beta or any of the public betas at this point.

A variety of users have shared on Twitter this morning that an error is preventing them from downloading the iOS 14.5 developer beta 6.

When trying to install the profile from Apple’s Developer website, the warning “Bad Profile” shows up and says “This profile is corrupted and cannot be read.” A final error message reads “Safari could not install a profile due to an unknown error.”

We’ve confirmed the issue and it appears to just be affecting the iOS and iPadOS 14.5 beta 6 and watchOS 7.4 beta for developers. We found the public iOS/macOS beta profiles are still downloading normally as well as the macOS 11.3 developer beta 6.

This shouldn’t impact anyone who already has the profile installed from seeing the beta 6 OTA show up.

iOS 14.5 beta 6 brings a couple of major changes with new Siri voices as well as a new battery recalibration feature for iPhone 11 devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS 14.5

iOS 14.5

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.