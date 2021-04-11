On Monday, Alphabet, AT&T, Ford, Samsung, and other companies are set to participate in a White House virtual summit about the global semiconductor shortage. Although Apple isn’t a company listed to participate, it will be represented in proceedings by TSMC.

TSMC is Apple’s chip partner and produces the A-series as well as the Apple Silicon processors. According to CNBC:

“The summit comes as the Biden administration embarks on a review of key U.S. supply chains, including those for semiconductors, high-capacity batteries, medical supplies, and rare earth metals. The shortage of computer chips has implications for a range of industries, from producers of electric vehicles to medical supplies.

At first, analysts predicted Apple wouldn’t be affected by the global semiconductor shortage but a report from Nikkei on Thursday noted that even Apple is hurting, with the production of some iPad and MacBook models impacted.

Rumors suggest Apple would hold an April event, but with the global semiconductor shortage, it’s becoming unlikely for the company to introduce the 2021 iPad Pro or even new Macs with the M1 chip this month.

CNBC reports “the White House has said it seeks to review gaps in domestic manufacturing and supply chains that are dominated by or run through ‘nations that are or are likely to become unfriendly or unstable.'”

Apple’s partner TSMC plans to include a factory in Arizona for chip production since 2020 and now Biden administration urged TSMC to step up production as U.S. companies are being hit hard by the shortage.

The virtual summit will be hosted by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NEC Director Brian Deese, joined by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, according to the White House.

