Logitech discontinues its popular universal Harmony remotes

Logitech announced it’s officially discontinuing the Harmony line of universal remotes, after 20 years in the market. The company says that support and software updates will continue, but manufacturing of the remotes will stop.

In a blog post (via TechHive), Logitech says “Harmony remotes are and continue to be available through various retailers, moving forward Logitech will no longer manufacture Harmony remotes.”

“We expect no impact to our customers by this announcement. We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes. We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered.”

The Harmony remotes were able to control a variety of components of home theater systems, video games, and other devices that can be controlled via infrared.

With many remotes and accessories launched over the two decades, Logitech’s popular Harmony line is now gone, but the company plans to keep updating its desktop software and apps for iOS and Android as well. Back in 2014, the company introduced a Smart Keyboard for Apple TV and the entire living room of customers.

Logitech says that it doesn’t expect the experience with the remote line to be impacted by this decision and “our goal is to keep service running as long as customers are using it.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: