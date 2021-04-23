Apple Store is down ahead of AirTag, purple iPhone 12 orders

The Apple Store is down ritual is back for a second time this week as the company launched orders for AirTag and the new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

However, orders don’t start until 5 AM PT so you’ve still got 3.5 hours before Apple’s new devices go on sale.

The AirTag enables users to track items and find them when they are lost. Available individually for $29 or as a 4-pack for $99, AirTags integrate with the Find My app. You can see the tag on a map (location is reported anonymously by any nearby iOS device), make it play a sound when in Bluetooth range and use Precision Finding if you have an iPhone 11 or later.

Precision Finding uses Ultra-Wide Band positioning to accurately point users in the right direction, to within a few inches of accuracy of the tagged item. Precision Finding is available when you get within about 30 feet of an AirTag.





As the AirTag itself is just a circular blob, you’ll also need some kind of accessory to actually be able to hook the tag onto a keychain or luggage bag. Apple sells a selection of these accessories (priced between $15-$40) and many more are available online.

The purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini is a new colorway option for the 12 series so if you haven’t already bought a new iPhone but you like the color purple, now’s your chance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: