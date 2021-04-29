Spotify launches redesigned ‘Your Library’ with new grid view, dynamic filters, more for iOS/Android

Spotify has announced an update today for both iOS and Android that brings a redesigned “Your Library” tab. Changes include a new grid view, dynamic filters, improved sorting, and more to better access all of your music and podcasts in one place.

Spotify announced the update in a blog post this morning with the changes starting to roll out now to all mobile users.

Starting today, we are rolling out a new version of Your Library to all Spotify mobile users. Now, you’ll have a more streamlined way to easily explore your collection and find your saved music and podcasts faster. Your Library’s updated design and added features will enable you to spend less time looking for content and organizing your collection, and more time rediscovering the music and podcasts you’ve loved over the years.

Here are the highlights of the new “Your Library” tab:

A streamlined way to browse and search your entire collection—both music and podcasts—in one place.

New dynamic filters to help you browse that collection. Choose between album, artist, playlist, or podcast to see the audio you’ve saved that matches. Then, if you’re on the go, simply tap the Downloaded filter to view all your content available offline * at once.

Better sorting options. Choose between viewing your audio alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator name. Now that's organized.

More control and easier access to what you listen to most. Choose up to four playlists, albums or podcast shows to keep pinned for instant access so you can quickly dive back in to that work playlist or sleep podcast. Simply swipe right on these items to see the "pin" option.

Use the new Grid view to sort through your liked content in a more visual way with large tiled album, playlist, and podcast cover art.

While Spotify says the update will be rolling out starting today, it mentions it may take over the “coming week” to get it.

