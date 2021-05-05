We’re now halfway through the week, and all of today’s best deals are headlined by previous-generation iPad Pros at up to $199 off. That’s alongside Apple’s official iPhone 12 cases from $20 and Marshall’s Emberton Bluetooth Speaker at $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon clears out prev-gen. iPad Pros at up to $199 off

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros, with both 11- and 12.9-inch models seeing as much as $199 discounts. Our top pick is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $800, which amounts to the full $199 discount, and like just about all of the other price cuts, marks a new all-time low and is $100 under our previous mention.

Apple’s now previous-generation iPad Pros deliver up to 12.9-inch Liquid Retina displays alongside support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. While you won’t find the Thunderbolt connectivity offered by the new M1 models, there’s still USB-C connectivity, 10-hour battery life, and Face ID here, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and a rear camera setup backed by a LiDAR scanner. So if you don’t need the latest and greatest, these discounts are certainly worth a look. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Score Apple’s official iPhone 12 cases from $20

Amazon is currently taking 60% off a selection of Apple’s official MagSafe cases starting at $20. Our top pick is the the official Apple iPhone 12 mini Leather MagSafe Case for $24. Down from its usual $59 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 60% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still one of the first discounts.

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 mini in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Rock out to Marshall’s Emberton Bluetooth Speaker at $130

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $130. Down from $150, you’re saving $20 here, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low and marking the best we’ve seen since November.

Delivering the brand’s most compact design yet, Emberton arrives with the same vinyl-wrapped casing you’d expect paired with metal accenting on the speaker grill and buttons. Internally, there’s True Stereophonic multi-directional audio for “room-filling sound” as well as up to 20-hour battery life. A USB-C charging port rounds out the notable features.

