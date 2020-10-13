Apple revives MagSafe brand with new iPhone 12 wireless chargers, cases, more

Apple has officially announced its new wireless charging accessories for the iPhone 12. In an all-new line of MagSafe for iPhone accessories, there are cases, chargers, and more.

There are a variety of accessories from Apple under the new MagSafe for iPhone branding, including new silicon, clear, and leather cases, wireless chargers, and a wallet case.

There is also a MagSafe Duo charger that allows you to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.

Here are the new MagSafe for iPhone accessories:

MagSafe Charger – $39

iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case with MagSafe – $49

iPhone 12/Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe – $49

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe – $59

Pricing and release information is not available yet for the MagSafe Duo or the Leather Sleeve.





















The revival of the MagSafe brand for Apple’s wireless charging lineup comes after Apple canceled the AirPower project in 2019 over concerns related to reliability and overheating. Apple appears to have shifted its strategy this time around, reverting to the magnets-based approach that it used on the MagSafe chargers for the MacBook lineup for many years.

Follow along in our Apple Event News Hub for all of the latest news today, including iPhone 12 details and more.

