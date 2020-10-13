Apple Event News Hub – iPhone 12, HomePod mini, more

9to5Mac is brought to you by Decluttr. Get an extra 10% when you trade in any Apple device with a 28-day price guarantee ahead of upgrading to a new model.

Apple is holding its annual iPhone event in just a few hours. We expect full details on the iPhone 12 lineup, a new HomePod mini, new wireless charging accessories, and much more during the event.

Apple’s live stream will begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, and you can follow along in our Apple Event News Hub for the latest coverage. Head below and refresh throughout the event for more.

What to expect during Apple’s October event

Whereas last month’s event focused on the iPad and Apple Watch lineup, Apple’s October event is likely to focus on the introduction of the iPhone 12 as well as an all-new HomePod mini.

Here’s everything you need to know, including the latest last minute rumors:

How to watch

Apple’s October event is completely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we expect a pre-recorded video streamed directly from Apple Park. Apple makes it easy to watch from any of your devices. Here’s our full guide to doing so via Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more:

iPhone 12 Event News Hub and Live Blog

A hint at the smaller packaging for the iPhone 12? Made possible by the removal of the headphones and charger:

The new package is really thin, exquisite and like an “artwork” — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) October 13, 2020

Mark Gurman reports that the iPhone SE (and any other iPhones that remain in Apple’s lineup after today) will also no longer offer a power brick:

In addition to removing the charging adapter from the newest iPhones today, look for Apple to do the same for the SE and other iPhones it’ll keep selling. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 13, 2020

Last minute rumors have offered a full look at the iPhone 12 and HomePod mini … check the links if you want the spoilers, but otherwise we’ll stay spoil-free here.

Tim Cook has shared his Event Day Apple Music playlist:

Hey Siri, play my event day playlist! See you all soon! #AppleEvent https://t.co/CDTYPczjCz — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 13, 2020

A new hashflag animation on Twitter this morning when you like a tweet with the #AppleEvent tag:

