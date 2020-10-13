As iPhone 12 arrives, Apple discontinues some older models

Apple officially announced its iPhone 12 lineup that includes four new models, 5G connectivity, more powerful cameras, all-new colors, the rebirth of MagSafe, and much more. Along with the latest iPhones, Apple has retired some models, here’s the new full iPhone lineup.

Apple’s newest smartphones are the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The devices span the range between 5.4- to 6.7-inches and all support 5G. Pricing starts at $699 for the mini with the Pro Max starting at $1,099.

With the launch of the four new iPhone 12 models, Apple has officially retired the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They will still be available from retailers and carriers while stock lasts, but Apple has already removed them from its website (keep an eye on 9to5Toys for the best iPhone deals).

So here’s the new 2020 iPhone lineup that starts from $399:

iPhone SE

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Catch on up on everything Apple announced at its iPhone 12 event and all the details below:

