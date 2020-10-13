Apple announces iPhone 12: new design, 5G cellular, Ceramic Shield glass, blue color finish

Update: It turns out the iPhone 12 is $30 more expensive than originally thought.

Apple today announced the new iPhone 12, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display. The iPhone 12 is one of four models unveiled today as part of the new fall iPhone lineup. iPhone 12 will go on sale for $799, and the smaller iPhone 12 mini starts at $699. iPhone 12 will be available to order starting this Friday, October 16.

All new iPhones support 5G and feature a new industrial design with flat edges and thinner bezels. The phone looks a lot like an iPhone 5 but with a full-screen face. The iPhone 12 comes in five color finishes: black, white, red, green and blue.

Whereas the iPhone 12 Pro features a stainless steel frame, the cheaper iPhone 12 continues to use aluminium case materials.

The iPhone 12 is powered by a new chip, called A14 Bionic. The A14 in iPhone 12 uses a 5 nanometer process to reduce transistor size. Apple says the new six-core CPU is up to 50% faster than any other smartphone. The iPhone 12 also includes a new 4-core GPU, which is up to 50% faster than the competition.

Compared to the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 is 11% thinner and 15% smaller in volume. Apple has adopted OLED displays across the board, improving contrast and brightness over last year’s LCD display iPhone 11 model.

Apple made a big deal about the fact that the iPhone 12 supports 5G connectivity with support for super fast data rates and lower latency data transmission. Apple invited a speaker from Verizon to announce that the iPhone 12 will be able to achieve gigabit download rates and 200 MB/sec upload rates on their network.

The phone uses a new antenna system to maximise 5G performance. Apple said it optimized iOS to take advantage of 5G speeds whilst maintaining power efficiency. The iPhone 12 includes a Smart Data mode that switches between 4G and 5G data speeds intelligently. In ideal conditions, Apple says customers will see 3.5Gbps download speeds.









Apple is using a new cover finish on the front screen glass called ‘Ceramic Shield’ which improves the durability of the device. Apple said it is tougher than any smartphone glass to date, with 4x better drop performance.

Apple has updated the camera system on iPhone 12 with a new 12-megapixel wide camera with wider aperture. Apple is also using a seven-element lens for the first time, with up to 27% better low light performance. Night mode is now available on the ultra-wide and front camera, as well.

Apple says low-light video quality is improved thanks to the wider aperture, and they are adding a new Night Mode Timelapse mode.

iPhone 12 features MagSafe, for enhanced wireless charging using magnets. Apple says the iPhone 12 can charge wirelessly at up to 15 watt speeds. MagSafe accessories attach to the back of the phone magnetically. There’s an Apple Watch esque MagSafe iPhone charger and a new magnetic wallet accessory that snaps on the back of the phone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: