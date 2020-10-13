Apple October keynote and new product videos now available on Apple’s website and YouTube

Today’s special iPhone 12 event can already be replayed on Apple’s website and on the company’s official YouTube channel, as well as videos of new products.

Apple announced four new iPhone models during its October 2020 event, including iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. The company also introduced HomePod mini, in addition to some other new accessories.

This was Apple’s third online event following WWDC 2020 in June and Apple’s September event, as the press was unable to attend the event in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple has live streamed the presentation on its website and also on YouTube, and now the full keynote is available to be rewatched.

The keynote is also available on Apple Podcasts as audio-only and an HD video version.

