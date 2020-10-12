Apple’s iPhone 12 event is set for October 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, and it’s shaping up to be an exciting one. We’re expecting four new iPhone models, a debut of the HomePod mini, new MagSafe wireless chargers, and more. Follow along as we cover several ways to watch the iPhone 12 event on any device.

After being pushed back from the usual September unveiling this year, the iPhone 12 lineup is highly anticipated with an all-new design, 5G connectivity for the first time, four models that include two new sizes, new camera features, new colors, and more. Thanks to a detailed report from highly reliable leaker Kang, we know the specifics of the whole iPhone 12 lineup.

Alongside the iPhone, we should also see the HomePod mini unveiled that’s said to come in at an enticing $99 price point. Other new products should include new wireless chargers that are expected to be based on Apple’s MagSafe branding. Check out our full roundup for everything we could see at the iPhone 12 event.

How to watch the iPhone 12 event

The iPhone 12 virtual event is set for October 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

