iPhone 12 lineup leaks entirely before event showing new colors, flat sides, much more

Ahead of this afternoon’s iPhone 12 event, prolific leaker Evan Blass has just shared what appear to be press images of the iPhone 12 in its array of colors. Blass has also shared images of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 mini.

As a refresher, Apple is likely to announce four new iPhone 12 models:

5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini

6.1-inch iPhone 12

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max

The images from Blass show the entire iPhone 12 lineup. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in black, blue, green, red, and white. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in blue, gold, graphite, and silver.

The images also show the new LiDAR Scanner on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro models, as well as the new slab-sided design similar to the 2018 iPad Pro. Here are what the current rumors suggest about the iPhone 12 lineup:

iPhone 12 mini:

5.4-inch display

black, white, red, blue, and green

64GB, 128GB, and 256GB

Starting at $699

6.1-inch iPhone 12:

6.1-inch display

black, white, red, blue, and green

64GB, 128GB, and 256GB

Pre-orders October 16/17, available October 23/24

Starting at $799

iPhone 12 Pro:

6.1-inch display

gold, silver, graphite, and blue

Pre-orders October 16/17, available October 23/24

128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

Starting at $999

iPhone 12 Pro Max:

6.7-inch display

gold, silver, graphite, and blue

Pre-orders November 13/14, available November 20/21

128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

Starting at $1,099

9to5Mac will have full live coverage of Apple’s iPhone 12 event, so be sure to tune in later today, October 13, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET for everything you need to know. What are you most excited to see this year? Let us know down in the comments below.























