HomePod mini confirmed for iPhone 12 event today, smaller design with spherical shape

It’s not just the entire iPhone 12 lineup that Evan Blass has leaked before today’s Apple event. As rumored, HomePod mini will make an appearance at today’s iPhone 12 event, and Blass has revealed the first look at the new smaller smart speaker.

Here’s a recap of what we knew about HomePod mini before Blass revealed the new spherical design:

What do you think about the new rounded HomePod mini design? Anyone getting Echo Dot vibes? Can Apple seriously sell a speaker with HomePod features for $99?

Apple’s event kicks off at 1 p.m. ET today where we’ll be reporting all the official news in real time so stay tuned to find out.

