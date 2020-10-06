Apple today has officially announced its highly anticipated iPhone 12 event for October 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Much like WWDC 2020 and the September “Time Flies” event, the iPhone 12 announcement event will be completely virtual and streamed directly from Apple Park. Apple is teasing the event with the “Hi, Speed” tagline.

Apple October event details

This event will mark the second Apple event within the last month. On September 15, Apple held a virtual event to announce its latest Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 hardware, alongside a new iPad Air and the 8th generation iPad, Apple Fitness+, and the Apple One services bundle.

The “Hi, Speed” tagline is a clear hint at the iPhone 12 and its expected 5G connectivity and A14 processor. The circular rings also resemble the Siri interface amid rumors of a smaller HomePod. Beyond that, the invite does not provide any other hints at what Apple could announce at the event.

Apple’s October event will be live-streamed across Apple’s website, in the Apple TV app, and likely on YouTube. We’ll have more details on this process, including instructions on how to watch, when event day rolls around.

What to expect from the iPhone 12

At the October event, we expect the primary focus to be on the iPhone 12 lineup. Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 12 models this year at an event in October: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The differentiating factor between these iPhone 12 models will be the camera technology.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max are expected to feature dual-lens camera set-ups on the back, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature triple-lens camera arrays on the back with an all-new LiDAR Scanner as well.

Other features of the iPhone 12 lineup include OLED displays across the board as well as 5G connectivity. The iPhone 12 lineup will reportedly support mmWave 5G as well as sub-6GHz 5G. In terms of design, the devices are expected to feature flat edges similar to the iPhone 4, iPhone 5, and the latest iPad Pro.

In terms of branding, there has been growing evidence of the likely names for this year’s iPhone lineup:

iPhone 12 mini: 5.4-inch

iPhone 12: 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7-inch

While Apple will announce the iPhone 12 lineup during its October event, that doesn’t necessarily mean that all four models will be available in October. Reports currently indicate that Apple is planning a staggered release schedule for the iPhone 12, with some models potentially not being available until November.

You can catch up on with everything we know so far about the iPhone 12 in our full guide right here.

Apple iPhone 12 event wrap-up

Outside of the iPhone 12, other possibilities for the October event include Apple’s AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, AirTag item trackers, a new Apple TV and Siri Remote, and news about the Apple Silicon transition for the Mac.

