Full iPhone 12 lineup leaks: Camera upgrades, pricing, release dates, colors, and more

A massive leak on social media today claims to offer full details on the iPhone 12 lineup. Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone 12 models during its “Hi, Speed” event next week, and today’s report highlights pricing, release dates, colors, storage capacity, and more.

The report comes from Kang, a prolific leaker on Weibo with an excellent track record at over 97% accuracy. The source has previously accurately reported numerous hardware and software releases from Apple, including the Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4, and iPhone SE.

In a post on Weibo today, Kang reports that the iPhone 12 lineup will start at $699 for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini. This model will be available in black, white, red, blue, and green color options alongside storage capacities of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will start at $799, the report claims, and be available in the same color and storage configurations.

Notably, Jon Prosser contradicts the iPhone 12 mini pricing, claiming that his source indicates it will start at $649 rather than $699.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro lineup, Kang reports that the 6.1-inch model will start at $999 and the 6.7-inch model will start at $1099. Both iPhone 12 Pro models will be available in gold, silver, graphite, and blue color options and in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations.

Kang also offers some additional information on the camera hardware, including improved optical zoom across the iPhone 12 Pro lineup.

iPhone 12 Pro:

three cameras (wide angle, ultra-wide angle, telephoto) + LiDAR, wide angle of the new 7P lens, 1.6, 52mm focal length telephoto, the whole system can provide four times optical zoom

iPhone 12 Pro Max:

iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch): Three cameras (wide angle, ultra-wide angle, telephoto) + LiDAR, wide angle of the new 7P lens, 1.6, 65mm focal length telephoto, the whole system can provide five times optical zoom.

The report also says that we can expect improvements to Smart HDR, Deep Fusion, and Night Mode. The key differentiator between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the sensor size, with the Max model packing a 47% larger sensor with 1.7μm pixels. Apple will market this as an “Expansive” camera capability.

Other tidbits for all four of the iPhone 12 model:

Dolby Vision video recording on all four models

Smart Data mode to “allocate 4G/5G according to application bandwidth” 5G would only be used when necessary to improve battery life All four models will feature 5G, but mmWave will only be available in the US

Super Retina XDR Display (Coroborrated by @L0vetodream)

New glass technology on the front with increased durability: “Ceramic Shield Front Cover”

Where things really get interesting is in regards to release dates. Here is what today’s report claims:

iPhone 12 mini – Pre-orders November 6/7, available November 13/14

iPhone 12 – Pre-orders October 16/17, available October 23/24

iPhone 12 Pro – Pre-orders October 16/17, available October 23/24

iPhone 12 Pro Max – Pre-orders November 13/14, available November 20/21

Finally, today’s report also corroborates that the iPhone 12 will not include a charging block or headphones in the box.

