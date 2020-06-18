Apple Events app for tvOS migrates to TV app, adds support for 4K streams [U]

Apple has just released an update to the Apple Events app for tvOS, which allows users to watch Apple presentations on Apple TV. Today’s update prepares the app for the live broadcast of the WWDC 2020 opening keynote next Monday.

What’s different this year however, is that when you download the new version of the Apple Events app, it now shows a message that redirects you to the Apple TV app — where the event will be streamed. This also suggests that Apple is discontinuing the Apple Events app, focusing on transmitting special events through the Apple TV app.

Another interesting fact is that the Apple Special Event is now listed as a 4K broadcast on the Apple TV app, while all previous Apple events were recorded in 1080p. This could be the first Apple keynote to be streamed in 4K resolution.

The keynote will begin on Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This event will stream “directly from Apple Park” and be also available to watch through the Apple Developer app and YouTube. The Platforms State of the Union and other WWDC sections will remain exclusive to the Apple Developer website.

You can download the Apple Events app for Apple TV from the tvOS App Store for free or access the Apple Special Event on the Apple TV app. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac with our coverage of everything Apple will announce at WWDC 2020 next Monday.

What are you most excited to see at next week’s event? Let us know in the comments.

