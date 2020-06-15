Apple Developer app updated ahead of WWDC 2020 with macOS version

WWDC 2020 will begin next Monday, on June 22, and Apple is getting ready for its first totally virtual conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In preparation for the event, Apple has just released a new update for its official Apple Developer app, which will let users and developers watch the entire sessions online.

Previously named as the WWDC app, the Apple Developer app offers access to videos and articles for developers, including technical videos of new features in recently released hardware such as new iPhones or iPads. Apple has chosen the app to live stream the WWDC 2020 opening keynote, as well as the other sessions scheduled for next week.

Today’s update includes more information on the WWDC 2020 schedule, in addition to a redesigned Discover tab, an option to favorite individual content, and an updated Browse tab. You can read the full release notes below:

Thank you for your feedback. New in this release: • Redesigned Discover tab to help you catch up on the latest stories, news, videos, and more. • Option to favorite individual articles in addition to videos and session content. • Updated Browse tab, where you can search for existing sessions, videos, articles, and news. • Updated WWDC tab in preparation for the conference. • Various enhancements and bug fixes.

Another major update is that the Apple Developer app is now also available for macOS for the first time through the Catalyst technology.

How to get the WWDC app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac

On your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac search the App Store for WWDC or Apple Developer or click this link Download and open the Apple Developer app, then tap Account in the bottom right corner to sign in Check out WWDC20 details in the WWDC tab at the bottom Tap the Browse tab to watch the WWDC keynote and all the other sessions and content from this year’s conference

The event will begin with a Special Event Keynote on Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This event will stream “directly from Apple Park” and be available to watch via Apple’s website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. Other sessions will remain available exclusively on the Apple Developer app.

New stickers for WWDC20 are also included in the latest version of the Apple Developer iMessage app:

Also, WWDC 2020 iMessage stickers in the Developer app. Love the unicorn. pic.twitter.com/P9SiMT8S61 — David Smith (@_DavidSmith) June 15, 2020

