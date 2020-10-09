Report: Apple to revive ‘MagSafe’ branding with two new wireless chargers alongside iPhone 12

In addition to full details on what to expect from the iPhone 12 lineup, we’ve also learned more about Apple’s plans to release its own wireless chargers this year. According to a pair of leaks today, Apple will revive the popular “MagSafe” branding for two new wireless chargers alongside the iPhone 12.

The new information today comes via two prolific Apple leakers on social media: Kang, who reports on Weibo with an excellent track record, and L0vetodream on Twitter who has a similarly accurate track record. Some of the details, as seen in the header image, have also previously been reported by EverythingApplePro.

According to the reports, Apple is planning to release two wireless chargers this year alongside the iPhone 12: the MagSafe Charger and the MagSafe Duo Charger. The details here are a bit unclear, but the reporting seemingly implies that we will see a smaller MagSafe charger that can only charge one device and another that is slightly larger with support for charging two devices.

Kang also says that the MagSafe chargers will be able to offer up to 15W of power. Here is the translated text from Kang’s original report on Weibo:

The official key accessories are: Magsafe Official Case with Magsafe, Two Wireless Chargers Magsafe Charger, Magsafe Duo Charger, you can see the literal meaning.

Back in September, 9to5Mac reported on a video that claimed to show Apple’s magnetic wireless charger prototype. Rumors have also suggested that the iPhone 12 will include a new built-in ring of magnets in the back to allow for new accessories. Today’s reporting seems to corroborate that an official Apple case will include the MagSafe magnetic technology.

The revival of the MagSafe brand for Apple’s wireless charging lineup comes after Apple canceled the AirPower project in 2019 over concerns related to reliability and overheating. Apple appears to have shifted its strategy this time around, reverting to the magnets-based approach that it used on the MagSafe chargers for the MacBook lineup for many years.

What do you think of these rumors? Would you be interested in MagSafe-like “wireless” charging for the iPhone 12? Let us know down in the comments!

