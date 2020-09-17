Video claims to show Apple magnetic wireless charger prototype

A new video sent to 9to5Mac this morning claims to show a prototype of a new Apple accessory that appears to be a wireless charger of some kind.

The video follows reports of an upcoming new wireless charging mat from Apple earlier this year. It also could be related to recent reports that the upcoming iPhone 12 models will feature an internal ring of magnets in the back of the device that could allow for the attachement of accessories like wireless chargers.

It’s unclear if the charging module pictured in the video is a prototype of an upcoming Apple product or an Apple development unit that the company will provide to third-party accessory makers similar to what it does with the Apple Watch charger and other parts through its MFi program.

In addition to previous reports that Apple is planning a “smaller wireless charging mat”, there have been multiple rumors apparently originating from Chinese accessory manufacturers that a new built-in ring of magnets in the back of the upcoming iPhone 12 models will allow for new accessories.

The dimensions of the charging module pictured in today’s video seems to line-up with ring of magnets pictured in schematics of the rumored accessories from the Chinese manufacturers. Earlier rumors speculated that the ring of magnets will allow for precise positioning of devices for wireless chargers, which is a common problem for Qi chargers that don’t use free positioning tech. It could also possibly allow for the attachment of other accessories on the back of the device.

The new iPhone 12 models are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks after Apple previously confirmed the launch would be “a few weeks later” than the usual mid-September launch.

