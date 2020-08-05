iPhone 12 chassis rumored to feature a ring of magnets, perhaps for mounting to a new charging accessory

In a left-field rumor, EverythingApplePro is reporting that Chinese accessory manufacturers believe that the iPhone 12 will include an intriguing new set of internal magnets.

The iPad Pro is packed full of magnets that aids attachment of the Magic Keyboard. For the iPhone 12, the utility is not immediately clear. As the new ring of magnets is positioned in the chassis in the same place as the wireless charging coil, it is speculated that Apple might be working on a new wireless charging mat to which the iPhone 12 could automatically snap.

EverythingApplePro has posted images of the circular array of small magnets on their own, and embedded into a leather case.

Apple was rumored to be developing a smaller wireless charging pad for launch as soon as this year. This could potentially explain the function of the magnets.

One of the top complaints about wireless charging is that it is annoying to precisely line up the phone when you just want to drop and charge. The phone can also be easily dislodged while it is charging.

Magnets would help align the phone to the charging pad, and would stop it from slipping off. This would somewhat mimic the Apple Watch magnetic charging experience.

In 2019, Apple cancelled the AirPower project that aimed to solve this issue by creating a multi-device charging pad that featured coils all over its surface. That idea was more elegant than the rather crude magnetic attachment, but it was canceled because it didn’t meet Apple’s strict specifications.

Magnets.. inside the iPhone 12's chassis 😱 pic.twitter.com/0eJ7HRZjpW — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 4, 2020

Yup. Official iPhone 12 cases will also have this magnet system built in. Likely for perfect alignment with Apple's wireless chargers. pic.twitter.com/eDEQ474NIX — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 5, 2020

