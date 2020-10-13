Beats Flex replaces BeatsX for $49 with USB-C charging, longer battery life, Apple W1 chip

BeatsX wireless headphones landed three years ago as the first Beats product to feature Apple’s W1 chip and Lightning charging port like the original AirPods. The $149 headphones eventually dropped in price by $50, and today Beats Flex are replacing BeatsX for $100 less than their original launch price.

Beats Flex wireless headphones still use Apple’s original H1 chip just like BeatsX, although the Lightning port has been replaced with a USB-C port (like the iPad Pro and iPad Air) to better service Android users.

Beats Flex are aggressively priced at $49 as Apple no longer bundles EarPods with new iPhones

Battery life runs up to 12 hours with Beats Flex compared to 8 hours with BeatsX

Beats Black and Yuzu Yellow available at launch; Smoke Gray and Flame Blue coming in 2021

Availability from October 21 on apple.com, and November 20 at authorized resellers

“I’m excited to announce that Beats is launching its most affordable product ever— packed with incredible audio technology from Apple,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Beats, Apple Music, and International Content. “This will allow even more music fans around the world to experience the quality sound and design Beats products are known for.”

Beats Flex introduce a “magnetic auto-play/pause” feature to start and stop playback when the earbuds magnetically connect and separate. Beats also touts “proprietary layered driver with dual-chamber acoustics to achieve rich, balanced sound with outstanding stereo separation,” ear pressure relief, accurate sound delivery, and an advanced digital processor.

The new $49 Beats Flex wireless headphones are designed with what Beats calls a Flex-Form cable made up Nitinol material that coils up to be pocket-friendly when not resting on your neck.

