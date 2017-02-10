BeatsX, Apple’s AirPods alternative, now available to purchase after extended delay

Apple’s BeatsX wireless earphones (stylized as Beatsx) are now available to purchase from Apple.com after an extended delay following their introduction in September. Like AirPods, BeatsX earphones use Apple’s special W1 chip that makes pairing and switching between Apple devices nearly instant.

Apple.com is quoting short shipping times for the black and white BeatsX, with delivery for Valentine’s Day. Apple’s website is also selling the newly-announced gray and blue colors with longer 2-3 week wait times.

BeatsX earphones are not considered “truly wireless” like AirPods, however, as they rely on a cord between each earphone like Apple’s other W1 earphones, Powerbeats3.

BeatsX is unique in Apple’s audio lineup as it features a new design with an adjustable neckband. Unlike Powerbeats3, BeatsX charges over Lightning (the same cable as the iPhone) rather than micro USB. And unlike AirPods, BeatsX are available in both white and black from today. Blue and grey colors are also available to order from Apple’s website, although you’ll have to wait a few days longer for those to deliver.

Battery life is rated at 8 hours compared to 5 hours from AirPods and 12 hours from Powerbeats3, and 5 minutes of charging equals 2 hours of additional playback (a full charge takes 45 minutes).

BeatsX earphones were originally set to launch in Fall 2016 but were delayed until February following unexpected issues that affected launching AirPods. BeatsX are available for $149.95 (compared to $159 for AirPods) from Apple.com.