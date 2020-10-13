Apple introduces new 20W USB-C power adapter, rumored braided cable nowhere to be found

Alongside the introduction of the iPhone 12, Apple has added a new 20W USB-C power adapter to its lineup of accessories. The new 20W USB-C power adapter replaces the 18W USB-C adapter that Apple used to sell for $29.

The new 20W USB-C power adapter retails for $19 when buying direct from Apple. The adapter comes as Apple has stopped including a wall charger and EarPods in the box with the entire iPhone 12 lineup, and has also retroactively removed them from the box of the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 that it continues to sell today.

Apple bundles a USB-C to Lightning cable with all iPhone purchases. Rumors had suggested that the iPhone 12 would include a new braided USB-C to Lightning cable, but that ultimately didn’t come to fruition. With the iPhone 12, Apple is including the same USB-C to Lightning cable as always.

The Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C-enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) for optimal charging performance. You can also pair it with iPhone 8 or later to take advantage of the fast-charging feature.

You can order the new 20W USB-C power adapter from Apple’s website now, with the first orders arriving later this week. Keep in mind that you might be able to find more affordable options on Amazon.

Follow along in our Apple Event News Hub for all of the latest news today, including iPhone 12 details and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: