Braided Apple iPhone lightning cable pictured, expected to ship with iPhone 12

Twitter leaker @L0vetodream today posted photos of the purported iPhone 12 Lightning to USB-C cable, featuring a new braided cord design. The account originally said, on July 14th, that the next iPhone would come with the new braided cable.

The latest rumors indicate that Apple will stop including the power adapter and earbuds in new iPhone boxes, but seemingly it is upgrading the quality of the cable. Just like the Apple Watch, we believe the iPhone 12 will come with just the Lightning to USB-C charge cable, with Apple clearly expecting most users to already have plenty of chargers to plug into.

Right now, only the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with a Lightning to USB-C cable, as it comes with the Apple 18 W USB-C charger. The cheaper iPhone 11 series includes the 5W charger and corresponding USB-A cable.

It’s not clear if Apple will move to Lightning to USB-C cables for every model this year.

In the pictures, we can see white and black versions of the cable. The shorter white version is what we can expect to see in the iPhone 12 box. The 2019 Mac Pro already comes with black braided Lightning to USB-C cable, which is probably what is being shown in the photo. @L0vetodream suggests Apple will start using this cable with iMac Pro shipments as well.

Apple’s Lightning cables have a reputation of fraying and breaking easily. Hopefully, the braided variants are more durable.

