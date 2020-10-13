Here’s how iPhone 12 battery life compares to iPhone 11

Battery life is an important factor for smartphones and Apple included some impressive improvements in this area with the iPhone 11 models last year. Now that all the details have been unveiled, let’s take a look at what kind of iPhone 12 battery life to expect.

All four of the iPhone 12 models feature the same all-new design with flat sides. That’s also made the new iPhones slimmer than their predecessors. All of them come in with a thickness of 0.29 inch (7.4 mm) compared to the iPhone 11 lineup that was 0.32 or 0.33 inch (8.3/8.13 mm) thick. And it’s always a delicate task balancing form factor and battery life. But despite being thinner, the iPhone 12 Pro models do have ever so slightly increased height and width.

Earlier this year my colleague Benjamin Mayo detailed the entire iPhone lineup’s battery life ratings (see below) after the iPhone SE launch in April. Let’s look at Apple’s benchmarks on battery life for video playback for the new iPhone lineup.

iPhone 12 battery life for video playback

iPhone 12 mini: 15 hours With a form factor the size of the iPhone SE/7/8, 15 hours battery life for video playback is impressive, the same as the iPhone XS Max and 2 hours longer than the iPhone SE



iPhone 12: 17 hours Apple was able to keep the iPhone 12 battery life the same as iPhone 11, second only to the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max



iPhone 12 mini on the left, iPhone 12 on the right

iPhone 12 Pro: 17 hours This comes in 1 hour less than the iPhone 11 Pro which is rated at 18 hours



iPhone 12 Pro Max: 20 hours Apple managed to match the iPhone 11 Pro Max here for the longest iPhone battery life



iPhone 12 Pro on the left, iPhone 12 Pro Max on the right

We don’t yet know how the battery capacity of each iPhone 12 stacks up but that should come to light in the coming weeks.

Here’s the battery life of the iPhone 11 and earlier models charted:

