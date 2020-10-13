Apple begins offering iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals ahead of iPhone 12 release

Apple has opened up iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineups. This allows iPhone Upgrade Program members to get a head start on their iPhone 12 upgrade before pre-order day rolls around.
Here’s how to get pre-approved for your iPhone 12 upgrade through the iPhone Upgrade Program:
- Open the Apple Store app on your iPhone
- Choose your preferred model
- Complete the upgrade process within the Apple Store app
You can also double check your eligibility under the “For You” tab of the Apple Store app, where you should see a “Check upgrade eligibility” button.
As a refresher, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders begin on Friday, October 16, with the first orders arriving on Friday, October 23. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders do not begin until November 6, with availability beginning on November 13. You can currently only get pre-approved for the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro.
Once you complete the pre-approval process, all you’ll have to do is return to the Apple Store app at the pre-order time and place your order. Pre-orders will begin at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET.
Check out our Apple Event News Hub for all of the latest news from today, including iPhone 12 details and more.
- Apple Event News Hub – iPhone 12, HomePod mini, more
- Apple announces iPhone 12 Pro with premium design, new pacific blue color, more
- Apple announces $799 iPhone 12: new design, 5G cellular, Ceramic Shield glass, blue color finish
- Apple announces iPhone 12 mini, with 5.4-inch screen, in five colors
- Apple revives MagSafe brand with new iPhone 12 wireless chargers, cases, more
- Apple announces $99 HomePod mini smart speaker, new Siri features
- Here are all the best iPhone trade in values ahead of the iPhone 12 launch
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.