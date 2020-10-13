Here’s how much it costs to protect iPhone 12 and HomePod mini with AppleCare+

After unveiling the new iPhone 12 lineup at its October event, Apple has shared details on how much it costs to protect its latest smartphones and the HomePod mini with an extended two-year warranty with or without theft and loss.

AppleCare+ for iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

Last year, AppleCare+ for iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max was the same price as the iPhone X, XS, and XS Max at $199. That price remains the same for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Max for the standard two-year protection plan including accidental damage coverage.

Apple introduced the option to add coverage for loss and theft in 2018, which bumped the price to $299. For the iPhone 12, theft and loss AppleCare+ coverage comes in at $269 when paying upfront for the two-year plan like the iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max did last year.

Apple also offers monthly pricing for those that don’t want to pay the full price upfront. However, it charges more for the monthly plans compared to the upfront prices. The monthly until canceled plans run $9.99/month for the standard and $13.49/month for the theft and loss option for the iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max.

You can choose to buy it at purchase when checking out or according to the AppleCare webpage within 60 days of purchase (this was expected to be moved to a year window but reportedly varies based on the Apple representative you work with).

AppleCare+ for iPhone 12 and 12 mini

Like the iPhone 11 last year, AppleCare+ for the iPhone 12 and 12 mini goes for $149. Adding theft and loss brings the total to $199 when paying in full upfront.

If you want to opt for the monthly plans, the regular AppleCare+ runs $7.99 with the theft and loss option going for $11.49/month.

Deductibles range from $29 for screen damage, any other damage at $99, and theft or loss claims at $149. If you want to bundle AppleCare+ into the monthly cost of your new iPhone and like upgrading each year, it may be worth checking out the iPhone Upgrade Program. Read more about AppleCare+ for iPhone here.

AppleCare+ for HomePod mini

AppleCare+ for HomePod mini is available with the standard plan that offers two years of coverage including two incidences of accidental damage. It costs $15 for HomePod mini compared to the $39 it runs for HomePod.

Theft and loss plans aren’t available for HomePod mini or HomePod. Here are the deductibles:

Up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a $15 service fee plus applicable tax for HomePod mini or a $39 service fee plus applicable tax for HomePod.

Like iPhone, you can buy AppleCare+ coverage at the time of purchase or within 60 days or purchase. Read more about AppleCare+ for HomePod mini here.

