Here’s how much AppleCare+ will cost for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

AppleCare+ details have been updated to include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Read on for a look at what it will cost to protect your shiny new iPhone.

Back in 2017 when the iPhone X was released, AppleCare+ saw a big increase to $199 for the flagship model. Last year saw the iPhone XS and XS Max stayed at that same mark with the protection plan for iPhone XR going for $149. After its 2019 iPhone event, Apple has updated its AppleCare+ details that reveal the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are continuing the AppleCare+ pricing from last year.

The AppleCare+ product listing for iPhone 11 Pro is the same as the one for iPhone X, XS, and XS Max at $199. It offers two-year protection, including accidental damage. Apple introduced the option to add coverage for loss and theft last year which bumped the price to $299. That should also be the same for iPhone 11 Pro this year.

Apple also offers monthly pricing for those that don’t want to pay the full price upfront. However, it charges more for the monthly plans compared to the upfront prices.

The AppleCare+ listing for the iPhone 11 also covers the iPhone XR, 8 Plus, and 7 Plus. It goes for $149. Last year adding theft and loss cost brought the total to $199, we haven’t seen Apple shared if that will be the same this year.

Apple has detailed that deductibles will remain the same for the iPhone 11 lineup, ranging from $29-$269. If you want to bundle AppleCare+ into the monthly cost of your new iPhone and like upgrading each year, it may be worth checking out the iPhone Upgrade Program. Read more about AppleCare+ here.

