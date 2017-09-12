AppleCare+ prices jump with introduction of new iPhones

With Apple’s online store updated after the iPhone X event today, the company has raised its AppleCare+ extended warranty pricing for all iPhone Plus models, while the iPhone X coverage is most expensive of all.

Along with the exciting new hardware and features of the just announced iPhone 8/8 Plus and iPhone X comes more expensive repairs. And it looks like Apple is raising its AppleCare+ pricing to adjust for that.

AppleCare+ for the new iPhone 8 Plus is now $149 (the iPhone 6s/7 Plus coverage went for $129). Unfortunately, it’s also been raised for the 6s/7 Plus as well.

However, coming in at 20% of the cost of the new iPhone X, AppleCare+ is coming in at a salty $199. No doubt this is a device you’re going to want to be careful with. Whether you choose to pay for a warranty that includes accidents like AppleCare+, or just pay out of pocket, iPhone X will be expensive to repair.

Another thing to keep in mind, your credit card may extend manufacturer warranties, however they usually don’t cover accidental damage.

Pricing for iPhone SE and iPad AppleCare+ remains at $99. While the iPhone 6s/7/8 all continue on with a $129 price point. The deductible of $29 for screen damage and $99 for any other damage remains the same for all iPhone models.

