News Hub + Live Blog: 9to5Mac at Steve Jobs Theater for the iPhone X, LTE Apple Watch, and Apple TV 4K unveiling
Apple’s first-ever event at Apple Park is kicking off soon and 9to5Mac is on location to take you inside Steve Jobs Theater for the iPhone X unveiling. Follow our news hub and live blog below plus subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow us on Twitter and (our shiny new) Instagram for a front row seat to Apple’s big show.
We’ve already rounded up what we expect from Apple’s major fall event and we revealed several new details about the iPhone X, LTE Apple Watch, and Apple TV 4K over the weekend. Now it’s time to see Apple officially unveil the new flagship iPhone lineup plus much more … and see what else Apple has to reveal.
Keep it locked to 9to5Mac for exclusive videos and more from Steve Jobs Theater and Apple Park.
First, a quick, spoiler-y recap of what 9to5Mac learned over the weekend going into the keynote:
iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X |
- Leaked iOS 11 GM reveals several vibrant (and OLED black) new wallpapers and more [Video]
- iOS 11 GM leak confirms D22 ‘iPhone X’ features: Portrait Lighting, True Tone Display, revised AirPods, much more
- Here’s how setting up Face ID on the iPhone 8 will work
- iPhone 8 to feature Animoji, send 3D animated emoji based off your facial expressions
- Here’s how the iPhone 8 status bar will accommodate the notch
- iOS firmware indicates Apple to announce ‘iPhone 8’, ‘iPhone 8 Plus’ and ‘iPhone X’ on Tuesday
LTE Apple Watch Series 3 |
- iOS 11 GM leak seemingly leaks LTE Apple Watch with new face and Digital Crown [Video]
- LTE Apple Watch uses same phone number as iPhone, some carriers to offer free/cheaper trial plans
- Firmware points to new Apple Watch case finishes: ‘Blush Gold’ aluminium and ‘Gray’ ceramic
Apple TV 4K & new Siri Remote |
- The 4K Apple TV appears to feature an A10X Fusion chip SoC with 3GB RAM
- tvOS 11 firmware leak includes updated 4K HDR screensavers for Apple TV 4K [Video]
- tvOS 11 firmware leak suggests ‘Apple TV 4K’ name, potential Siri Remote update, HDR details, more
News Hub:
Live Blog:
