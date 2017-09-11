News Hub + Live Blog: 9to5Mac at Steve Jobs Theater for the iPhone X, LTE Apple Watch, and Apple TV 4K unveiling

- Sep. 11th 2017 3:02 pm PT

Apple’s first-ever event at Apple Park is kicking off soon and 9to5Mac is on location to take you inside Steve Jobs Theater for the iPhone X unveiling. Follow our news hub and live blog below plus subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow us on Twitter and (our shiny new) Instagram for a front row seat to Apple’s big show.

We’ve already rounded up what we expect from Apple’s major fall event and we revealed several new details about the iPhone X, LTE Apple Watch, and Apple TV 4K over the weekend. Now it’s time to see Apple officially unveil the new flagship iPhone lineup plus much more … and see what else Apple has to reveal.

Keep it locked to 9to5Mac for exclusive videos and more from Steve Jobs Theater and Apple Park.

First, a quick, spoiler-y recap of what 9to5Mac learned over the weekend going into the keynote:

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X |

LTE Apple Watch Series 3 |

Apple TV 4K & new Siri Remote |

News Hub:

Stay tuned for official event coverage here starting at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on September 12.

Live Blog:

Refresh for updates and more live event coverage from Cupertino.

