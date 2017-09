The new Apple TV 4K set-top box will go on sale September 15, priced at $179. The box will ship a week later.

The 64 GB Apple TV 4K will be priced at $199, whilst the fourth-gen Apple TV continues to sell for $149 for 32 GB.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Customers can order the new Apple TV from September 15, and it will ship a week later.