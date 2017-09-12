Inside Apple Park + Steve Jobs Theater on iPhone X event day [Gallery]

We’re officially at Apple Park for today’s special event at the all-new Steve Jobs Theater. Our own Jordan Kahn has been strolling throughout the campus and is now headed inside Steve Jobs Theater…
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
Jordan has gotten a close look at the Apple Park Visitor Center, noting that it looks nearly completed ahead of today’s event. We shared some spy shots of it earlier this week, but these pictures offer an incredible look.
We’ll continue to explore Apple Park and Steve Jobs Theater as the day progresses. We’ll update soon with images from inside the actual Steve Jobs Theater as right now we’re still in the ground level atrium – the actual 1,000-seat theater is below ground (hence the stunning and slightly intimidating staircase).
Keep up with everything coming out of Cupertino in our full, continually updating live news hub right here. We’re also sharing updates on Twitter on our shiny new Instagram account. Also, keep an eye on our live footage on Periscope!
Full gallery below: