iTunes will sell 4K movies and TV shows for the same price as HD, upgrade existing purchases for free

Apple has announced that iTunes will add 4K movies and TV shows to its extensive library of rentable and purchasable video content, to coincide with the launch of the new Apple TV 4K.

Apple will sell the new content at the same price as the HD versions, and automatically upgrade existing purchases to 4K for free.

The company will upgrade your existing iTunes library purchases to 4K for free from all the major studios. You can buy new shows at no additional cost over the HD version.