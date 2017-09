Apple has officially unveiled the all-new iPhone X with an all-screen design, Face ID, and wireless charging. iPhone X starts at $999 with 64GB and 256GB storage options. Pre-orders start October 27 and ship November 3. iOS 11 ships September 19.

Sony A6500

iPhone X availability and pricing: $999, 64gb and 256gb, preorder oct 27, available nov 3 https://t.co/CrJ61FsCik pic.twitter.com/pSZY1oULpM — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) September 12, 2017

Here’s the new iPhone lineup starting prices:

Read more about the iPhone 8 which ships sooner here and more about the iPhone X here.