Apple officially announces new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Apple has officially announced (at least) two new iPhones: iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Both the front and back are now glass, and the band is still aluminum. Silver, space gray, and a “beautiful new gold finish” are available color options.

Both iPhones have a new Retina HD display and improved water resistance. Both new iPhones feature True Tone display like the iPad Pro lineup for white image balancing.

The new processor is called A11 Bionic. Both cameras are also improved.

