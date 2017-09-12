iOS 11 to be released to the public on September 19 for iPhone and iPad

Apple confirmed at its special event today that it will officially release the next version of its mobile operating system, iOS 11, next week. While the operating system has been in developer and public beta for several months now, everyone will be able to download it for themselves on September 19…

We’ve gone in-depth on many of iOS 11’s new features so far, including changes from one beta to the next. The update brings a slew of enchainments to the iPad, including a new multitasking interface, a new Dock, and more. For iPhone, we’re looking at a redesigned lock screen, Notification Center, and Control Center, as well as new Messages features, new wallpapers, and more.

Read more of our iOS 11 coverage below and keep up with everything Apple announces today in our live hub right here.

