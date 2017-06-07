What’s new in iOS 11? Hands-on with 100+ features [Video]

We’ve been playing with iOS 11 for the last 12 hours or so, and have been able to experience a plethora of the new features offered by the release. As you might expect, iOS 11 is quite buggy at this stage, but it’s a truly promising release that’s littered with so many new features that it’s hard to keep count of them all.

In this hands-on video walkthrough, we showcase over 100 of the new items found in iOS 11. Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg, so stay tuned for more hands-on coverage in the days and weeks to come.

Some of the items covered in this video

New iPad Dock can hold 15 apps

Continuity and Proactive support on the Dock

How to invoke the new App Switcher

How to remove apps from the App Switcher

No Home screen on multitasking view

How to multitask

How to multitask with Split View

New Split View proportions

Persistent app pairings

Drag and drop URLS, photos, text, etc

Select multiple items for drag and drop

Drag and drop app icons on Home screen

QuickType Keyboard Flick

iPad Pro 12.9″ Widgets now only occupy one center column

Video walkthrough

Instant Notes

Instant Markup

Markup as PDF

Inline Drawing

Scan Documents

New passcode interface

New Lock screen fade in animation

New Unlock animation

New Home screen animation when launching apps

New bold text in Spotlight searches

New signal bars for cellular

Redesigned Now Playing on Lock screen

Tweaked battery status bar icon

Apps in Dock no longer show names

New Combine Siri & Search

Type to Siri

You can disable press for Siri and only use Hey Siri

New Siri Interface

New Siri Voice

Siri Suggestions list of permissions

Siri translation

Customizable AirPods controls

One handed keyboard mode

Smart invert color option in accessibility

New location bar when apps access location

Health Data now saved in iCloud

No longer use 32-bit apps

Hidden volume HUD

Switch between keyboards when dictating

Flac Playback support

Quick share screenshots

Easily convert and markup to PDF

New Calculator icon

New Calculator UI

New iTunes Store icon

New App Store icon

New redesigned App Store

New redesigned app pages

New purchase overlay

10 taps to refresh no longer works

New Files app

iCloud file sharing now possible

Set seconds for Timers

Messages on iCloud

New QuickReply Keyboard

New interface for iMessage apps

Two new message effects

Slightly redesigned Weather app UI

Redesigned Podcast app to match Apple Music

New Music app sharing features

Slightly redesigned Safari app UI

New video playback control UI

Safari View Controller UI tweaks

Safari: Updated scrolling behavior

Notes: New table options

Notes: Updated Swipe option UI

Notes: Pinning

Notes: change Paper Style

Notes: New typeface

Notes: New formatter UI

Search handwritten notes

Take Live Photo while on FaceTime call

Tap on your PiP while on a FaceTime call to switch cameras

Live Photos: Adjust Key Photo

Trimming Live Photos

Live Photo effects

Photos app supports GIFs

Watch Memories in Portrait mode

Create custom watch faces

Phone app UI changes

Auto-Answer phone calls

Mail app UI changes

New Settings app heading

Background refresh options

Backing up warning message when erasing iPhone

New Shut Down option in Settings → General

New Accounts and Passwords

Prevent cross-site tracking

New Emergency SOS option

New wallpaper

New Touch ID and Passcode PIN interface

Offload Unused apps

New Phone storage settings pane

Auto-join option in Wi-Fi Settings

New persistent banner notification option

New customizable Control Center

New Cellular Data toggle

New Personal Hotspot toggle

New Screen recording feature

Control Center Apple TV Remote

Have you found any new features that we didn’t discuss in this initial walkthrough? Sound off down below in the comment section with your findings, along with your general thoughts on iOS 11 as a whole. We’ll be back with more in-depth specialized coverage of many of the major new features found throughout iOS 11 in the coming days and weeks.