Leaked iOS 11 GM reveals several vibrant (and OLED black) new wallpapers and more

We’re only a few days from Apple’s big fall iPhone event, but the big news tonight is the leaked iOS 11 GM firmware that we received this evening. The iOS 11 GM firmware, which should be pushed next week to developers, includes several brand new wallpapers, including seven sure-to-be-popular retro-styled versions and an all-black wallpaper fit for OLED displays. Have a look at all of the new wallpapers inside…

In all, there are 16 new still wallpapers available on my iPhone 7 Plus. Wallpapers include several renditions of the Apple six color retro logo, along with six new flower wallpapers, and three new space wallpapers.

We are currently working on capturing a hands-on video to showcase each of these wallpapers in high resolution. Unfortunately, for fans of Live of Dynamic wallpaper, there are no new versions of those.

What are you thoughts on the new iOS 11 wallpaper? Share your opinions down in the comment section.

Download full-res versions of the wallpapers here.

We’re still digging around the leaked iOS 11 GM, but rest assured that we’ll share everything that we find as soon as we uncover it.