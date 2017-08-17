Apple releases six new videos covering iOS 11 iPad features

As we move closer to the public release of iOS 11, Apple tonight has shared a series of new ‘how to’ videos for iPad features that come along with the newest software.

The last series of videos from Apple shared earlier this month featured Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Siri along with the iPhone 7. The latest videos shine the spotlight on the new capabilities that iOS 11 brings to the iPad and iPad Pro.

Our own Jeff Benjamin shared in his full review of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro that the new hardware paired with iOS 11 makes it a much more capable device than ever before.

Just know that the future is very bright for iPad owners, even if you own one of the older models that will support iOS 11. The software update fundamentally changes what it means to do work on an iPad for the better.

The six new videos cover: how to use the new Dock, manage files, be more efficient with multi-tasking, markup with Apple Pencil across different apps, scan, sign, and send documents, and how to use the new multi-touch gestures.

All the videos are about a minute long and feature the same top-down video style with simple narration and background music. Check out all of them below: