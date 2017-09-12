iOS 11 GM is now available to developers and public beta testers, officially releasing September 19th

After months of testing (and an earlier leak), iOS 11 GM is finally out to the public. Developers and public beta testers will be able to update to the new GM now.

To grab the latest iOS 11 GM, head over to Apple’s Developer Center. Today’s GM release matches up with the previously leaked GM’s build number. Apple’s GM releases are usually the same builds that will get pushed out to the general public later on. In rare cases, GM builds may see a second revision before the final release.

Get a comprehensive look at everything discovered in the iOS 11 betas and previously leaked iOS 11 GM build below: