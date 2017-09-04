iOS 11: How to use the one handed keyboard

Another small feature in iOS 11 that will prove useful for a lot of users is the new option for one handed keyboards. Follow along for how to easily switch between the standard and one handed keyboards and also change the default option.

Although it’s faster to use two hands, we all experience times when we need to type with one. Apple’s new one handed keyboard feature built into iOS 11 adds a convenient left and right one handed option to the stock keyboard.

How to use the one handed keyboard in iOS 11

Press and hold on the globe or emoji next to the 123 button Select the left or right handed keyboard icon Tap the chevron on the side of the keyboard to return to a standard centered keyboard

The one handed keyboards provide enough of an adjustment that it’s easy (for most) to reach the entire keyboard, even on the iPhone 7 Plus (this feature won’t be found on the iPhone SE or 5s).

Here’s a closer look at the new feature:

How to make the one handed keyboard the default in iOS 11

For those who might want to make a left or right one handed keyboard the default, you can either tap the Keyboard Settings… button after pressing and holding the globe/emoji button or access it through Settings → General → Keyboard.

Once in keyboard settings, tap on One Handed Keyboard and then select your default for either a Left or Right option.

