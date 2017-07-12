iOS 11: How to customize AirPods controls

AirPods have many great aspects, but the fully wireless earphones’ bare-bones controls are not one of them. Fortunately, Apple has brought expanded customizable controls to AirPods with iOS 11. Let’s take a look…

With iOS 10 you could only choose for a double-tap to invoke Siri or play/pause with the chosen control being the same for both AirPods.

In iOS 11 it’s now possible to assign individual control options to the left and right AirPod. Double-tapping will now allow you to either invoke Siri, play/pause, skip to the next track, or back to the previous track.

Like before, you can still set preferences for Automatic Ear Detection and Microphone as well.

How to customize AirPods controls

Go to Settings and tap on Bluetooth Make sure your AirPods are connected Tap the ⓘ to the right of your AirPods Under DOUBLE-TAP ON AIRPOD set your preferences for Left and Right

Note that you won’t be able to see the AirPods’ settings when they aren’t connected. It would be great to see Apple double the options again by including a triple-tap option for each AirPod. But for now, this update is a nice and much needed improvement.

