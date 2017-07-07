iOS 11: How to customize Control Center

iOS 11 brings a brand new Control Center and also some nice customization options. Follow along for how to quickly get Control Center tuned to your preferences.

Now that the iOS 11 public beta is available in addition to the developer beta, more and more users are giving Apple’s latest mobile OS a shot. If you haven’t installed it yet, here are some valuable resources:

If possible, install the beta on a secondary device to prevent bugs and issues from being overly frustrating. And don’t forget to back up your device with iTunes.

Control Center customizations include options for Apple TV, Screen Recording, Notes, Voice Memos, Do Not Disturb While Driving, and more. While the Tetris-esque design may not be for everyone, the improved functionality is great.

How to customize Control Center in iOS 11

Tap on Settings Tap on Control Center and then Customize Controls Tap the next to any item you’d like to add under MORE CONTROLS Under INCLUDE at the top, tap, hold, and slide the symbol to reorganize controls

Here is a more detailed walkthrough with images:

Once you’ve customized Control Center to you liking, check it out by swiping up from the bottom of your screen.

Play around with the new Control Center to get a feel for how the new UI works. Giving a 3D Touch (or long press) on the various controls gives quick options for many, while others will launch the app.

My favorite part about the new Control Center is having access to the Apple TV remote just a flick and a tap away, how about you? For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide and also check out:

