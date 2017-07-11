What’s new in iOS 11 beta 3? Hands-on with 20+ features and changes [Video]

iOS 11 beta 3 just landed yesterday, and we’ve got a hands-on look at the highly-anticipated release. The update brings a variety of changes and improvements, including the ability to force close apps on iPad using a swipe up gesture, folder support in the Dock, and more. Have a look at our hands-on walkthrough video inside as we step through some of the latest changes and features.

Some of the items covered in this video

Swipe up to close apps on iPad

App Switcher features less blurry background

New Multitasking refinements when adding second app

Add apps to folders in the Dock

Notification Center shows older notifications without needing swipe up gesture

Smart Invert improvements (album art in Music app no longer inverted)

Smaller Music app lyrics

Updated Weather app glyphs

New Siri Translations (English to: Spanish, German, French, and Italian)

iCloud Messages app sync counter

Video walkthrough

Spotlight Search results below search bar

Collapsed Safari View Controller 3D Touch previews

Many new TV Providers (i.e. Comcast Xfinity) however, not all support SSO yet

New OS X Server option in Files App

DropBox available as legacy document provider in Files app

Wi-Fi toggle disconnects from the current network

Bluetooth toggle does the same as Wi-Fi toggle

Tapping the now playing widget in Control Center takes you to corresponding app

Control Center Flashlight, Low Power, Timer active toggle tint changes

Change Control Center Timer and Flashlight with a single gesture

Now just tapping on Apple TV remote in Control Center opens it

New “Start Broadcast” verbiage in Screen Recording

Screen Recording banner is thinner on iPhone

Updated Cellular Data usage stats from carrier

Drag and drop available in Messages app

New Health app splash screen

Have you come across any notable additional features in iOS 11 beta 3? Let us know in the comments below. If you missed our previous walkthroughs of iOS 11 beta 2 and the initial iOS 11 beta release, be sure to have a look at those as well.