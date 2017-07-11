What’s new in iOS 11 beta 3? Hands-on with 20+ features and changes [Video]

iOS 11 beta 3 just landed yesterday, and we’ve got a hands-on look at the highly-anticipated release. The update brings a variety of changes and improvements, including the ability to force close apps on iPad using a swipe up gesture, folder support in the Dock, and more. Have a look at our hands-on walkthrough video inside as we step through some of the latest changes and features.
Some of the items covered in this video
- Swipe up to close apps on iPad
- App Switcher features less blurry background
- New Multitasking refinements when adding second app
- Add apps to folders in the Dock
- Notification Center shows older notifications without needing swipe up gesture
- Smart Invert improvements (album art in Music app no longer inverted)
- Smaller Music app lyrics
- Updated Weather app glyphs
- New Siri Translations (English to: Spanish, German, French, and Italian)
- iCloud Messages app sync counter
Video walkthrough
- Spotlight Search results below search bar
- Collapsed Safari View Controller 3D Touch previews
- Many new TV Providers (i.e. Comcast Xfinity) however, not all support SSO yet
- New OS X Server option in Files App
- DropBox available as legacy document provider in Files app
- Wi-Fi toggle disconnects from the current network
- Bluetooth toggle does the same as Wi-Fi toggle
- Tapping the now playing widget in Control Center takes you to corresponding app
- Control Center Flashlight, Low Power, Timer active toggle tint changes
- Change Control Center Timer and Flashlight with a single gesture
- Now just tapping on Apple TV remote in Control Center opens it
- New “Start Broadcast” verbiage in Screen Recording
- Screen Recording banner is thinner on iPhone
- Updated Cellular Data usage stats from carrier
- Drag and drop available in Messages app
- New Health app splash screen
Have you come across any notable additional features in iOS 11 beta 3? Let us know in the comments below. If you missed our previous walkthroughs of iOS 11 beta 2 and the initial iOS 11 beta release, be sure to have a look at those as well.