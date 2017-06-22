What’s new in iOS 11 beta 2? Hands-on with 25+ features and changes [Video]

The second iOS 11 beta was released yesterday to developers, and the general consensus is that it runs much smoother than the initial beta. After playing with it for a few hours, I agree with those sentiments, as the release seems to be more polished than beta 1.

Along with performance improvements, there are several new features and changes added to the mix as well. In the following walkthrough, we’ll step through some of those changes on video.

Some of the items covered in this video

You can now remove the recents section of the Dock on iPad

New Flyover features in Apple Maps

Indoor maps for Apple Maps

Share Screenshots directly

‘Press for Siri’ toggle now relocated to Settings → Siri

One-handed Keyboard preferences

Bolder Date on Calendar app icon

New Safari settings for Experimental Features

New long press tab options

Landscape Safari tab interface on smaller devices

Control Center Music widget now shows playback source

Do Not Disturb While Driving Control Center toggle now works

New DND While Driving preferences in Settings → DND

DND While Driving ‘Urgent’ feature

No text feedback when using Siri while DND While Driving enabled

Video walkthrough

Frequent Locations have been changed to ‘Significant Locations’

Messages on iCloud now syncs, but still not fully functional

Files app legacy document providers now listed

New UITableView system gesture for quickly entering edit mode

Echo Messages app animation now features orange bubbles

Updated search results in Apple Music

Edit photos button replaces Details button in upper right-hand corner

New ‘Save to Files’ app option in Share Sheet

Drag and drop multiple items in the Photos app on iPhone

Access within apps is back in CC settings

New AirPlay button on lock screen controls

New Scan QR Codes toggle in Camera preferences

Have you stumbled upon any additional features in iOS 11 beta 2? Sound off with your findings down below in the comment section. Also, if you happened to miss our walkthrough of 100 new features in the initial iOS 11 beta, you can watch that walkthrough below: