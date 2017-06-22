What’s new in iOS 11 beta 2? Hands-on with 25+ features and changes [Video]

The second iOS 11 beta was released yesterday to developers, and the general consensus is that it runs much smoother than the initial beta. After playing with it for a few hours, I agree with those sentiments, as the release seems to be more polished than beta 1.
Along with performance improvements, there are several new features and changes added to the mix as well. In the following walkthrough, we’ll step through some of those changes on video.
Some of the items covered in this video
- You can now remove the recents section of the Dock on iPad
- New Flyover features in Apple Maps
- Indoor maps for Apple Maps
- Share Screenshots directly
- ‘Press for Siri’ toggle now relocated to Settings → Siri
- One-handed Keyboard preferences
- Bolder Date on Calendar app icon
- New Safari settings for Experimental Features
- New long press tab options
- Landscape Safari tab interface on smaller devices
- Control Center Music widget now shows playback source
- Do Not Disturb While Driving Control Center toggle now works
- New DND While Driving preferences in Settings → DND
- DND While Driving ‘Urgent’ feature
- No text feedback when using Siri while DND While Driving enabled
Video walkthrough
- Frequent Locations have been changed to ‘Significant Locations’
- Messages on iCloud now syncs, but still not fully functional
- Files app legacy document providers now listed
- New UITableView system gesture for quickly entering edit mode
- Echo Messages app animation now features orange bubbles
- Updated search results in Apple Music
- Edit photos button replaces Details button in upper right-hand corner
- New ‘Save to Files’ app option in Share Sheet
- Drag and drop multiple items in the Photos app on iPhone
- Access within apps is back in CC settings
- New AirPlay button on lock screen controls
- New Scan QR Codes toggle in Camera preferences
Have you stumbled upon any additional features in iOS 11 beta 2? Sound off with your findings down below in the comment section. Also, if you happened to miss our walkthrough of 100 new features in the initial iOS 11 beta, you can watch that walkthrough below: