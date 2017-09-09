iOS firmware indicates Apple to announce ‘iPhone 8’, ‘iPhone 8 Plus’ and ‘iPhone X’ on Tuesday

We think we know the names of the new iPhones, thanks to the iOS firmware. Apple’s three new phones are called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X (via Steven Troughton Smith).

The 8 and 8 Plus would be the lower-tier LCD phones, whereas the iPhone X is the highly-anticipated nearly-bezelless OLED model. The name reveal joins a flurry of leaks from earlier in the day, detailing new features like Face ID and Animoji, new wallpapers, and confirming the LTE Apple Watch.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Whilst this isn’t 100% set in stone, it is by far the best indicator and we are very confident that these are correct. Of course, Apple could have changed its mind about branding decisions late in the game — a change that may not filter as fast into the leaked builds the discovery originates from.

A couple of weeks ago, we heard that casemakers had received intelligence that the devices would be called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone Edition. It seems that 2/3rd’s of that tale was correct.

In case you’ve missed the rumor mill, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are expected to be modest upgrades over the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus but retaining the same general industrial design. It will feature glass backs, the new A11 chip, and wireless charging capabilities via an inductive Qi charging pad.

The ‘iPhone X’ is what most people were calling the iPhone 8; this is the major new phone featuring a 5.8-inch OLED display in a body only slightly larger than the current 4.7-inch iPhone 7. As shown by multiple leaks, the device will have very minimal bezels on all four sides with a center top notch to accommodate the front camera, earpiece and 3D sensors.

As well as upgraded internals to match the lower-tier phones, it will also include Face ID as a new biometric authentication mechanism to replace Touch ID, upgraded cameras that will likely support OIS on both the wide-angle and telephoto lenses and 4K@60 FPS, wireless charging and more. The OLED display of the iPhone X will provide incredibly high contrast and black levels, as well as help the illusion of a truly bezel-less device.

The high-end iPhone X is also believed to support True Tone, and use the 3D sensors to recognise when a user is looking at the display and when it is not (‘has attention’). If the user is looking at the screen, the iPhone X will not automatically dim the display. We have also learned today that the 3D sensors will enable a new type of communication in the Messages app, called Animoji.