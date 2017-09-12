Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $329 for WiFi-only and $399 for LTE, pre-order Sept 15

Apple today officially unveiled an all-new Apple Watch and now it has revealed pricing and availability information. Apple Watch Series 3 will be available for pre-order on September 15th, with availability starting September 22nd.
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
The Apple Watch Series 3 without LTE starts at $329, while the LTE model starts at $399. Specific pricing per the various Apple Watch models is unclear at this point. Here’s some carrier information:
United States
- AT&T
- Sprint
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
Canada
- Bell
- Telus
China
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicorn
Australia
- Au
- Docomo
- SoftBank
Keep up with everything Apple announces in our continually updating live hub.
Updating…
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: