Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $329 for WiFi-only and $399 for LTE, pre-order Sept 15

Apple today officially unveiled an all-new Apple Watch and now it has revealed pricing and availability information. Apple Watch Series 3 will be available for pre-order on September 15th, with availability starting September 22nd.

The Apple Watch Series 3 without LTE starts at $329, while the LTE model starts at $399. Specific pricing per the various Apple Watch models is unclear at this point. Here’s some carrier information:

United States

AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon

Canada

Bell

Telus

China

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicorn

Australia

Au

Docomo

SoftBank

