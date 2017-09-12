Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $329 for WiFi-only and $399 for LTE, pre-order Sept 15

- Sep. 12th 2017 10:41 am PT

Apple today officially unveiled an all-new Apple Watch and now it has revealed pricing and availability information. Apple Watch Series 3 will be available for pre-order on September 15th, with availability starting September 22nd.

The Apple Watch Series 3 without LTE starts at $329, while the LTE model starts at $399. Specific pricing per the various Apple Watch models is unclear at this point. Here’s some carrier information:

United States

  • AT&T
  • Sprint
  • T-Mobile
  • Verizon

Canada

  • Bell
  • Telus

China

  • China Mobile
  • China Telecom
  • China Unicorn

Australia

  • Au
  • Docomo
  • SoftBank

