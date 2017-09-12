iPhone X offered in Space Gray and Silver only, no gold color option

Whilst the iPhone 8 has a new gold finish, the $999 Apple iPhone X is only being offered in two colors … when it ships on November 3rd. Fans of gold or rose gold will be disappointed as the new ‘futuristic’ flagship iPhone is only sold in Space Gray and Silver finishes.

Until today, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus had a plethora of color options (six total). The new iPhone X cuts that down to just two.

It’s worth noting that the black offerings have also been replaced by a Space Gray finish, which indicates it will be lighter than the matte black option offered on iPhone 7.

Due to the fact the iPhone X has a glass back, the new Space Gray finish will look closer to Jet Black as it will be glossy.

Apple didn’t mention anything about Rose Gold or Gold for iPhone X, nor is there any current hope for Product(RED). It is possible Apple adds additional colors at a later time in the iPhone X release cycle.

It’s also worth noting for buyers of the Silver model that the face of the device has now changed from white to black to better mesh with the OLED display and notch bezel. You can see the two colors below:

It appears the company has faced a lot of production problems getting the phones out the door, as the devices do not ship until November 3rd and orders start late in October. In this regard, it makes sense for Apple to limit the available color options at launch.